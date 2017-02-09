Jennifer Lopez Outdoes Everyone, Posts Selfie Of The Year

Jennifer Lopez might have just posted one of her sexiest selfies of all time. The “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram on Thursday morning to show off her ample cleavage in a steamy new snap.

The 47-year-old musician shared the racy pic on social media with the caption: “Thank you!!! Here’s a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details.”

Thank you!!! Here’s a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

In the image, the Shades of Blue actress is donning a costume that she will be wearing during her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas. The outfit has a skin-tight, white bodysuit with a scoop neckline that puts J-Lo’s cleavage on full display. The jaw-dropping getup is covered in sequins and beading that are arranged in the shape of praying hands.

While the costume is undoubtedly a sparkly masterpiece, it’s definitely quite difficult to take your eyes away from Lopez’s rocking bod. Check out the pic above.

This isn’t the only time that the mother-of-two has flaunted her incredibly fit physique on social media this week. On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer shared a video from behind-the-scenes at her concert rehearsals.

The minute-long clip shows J-Lo wearing a loose-fitting cami top and a pair of form-fitting yoga pants. While singing and jamming out to her fiery song, she nearly suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction when her bra came very close to exposing a little more than she likely intended to show.

J-Lo shared the video with the caption: “Brushin’ it up before show tomorrow!!! See you there!! #allihave #jlovegas2017 #fewchanges #newtingzz.”

Brushin’ it up before show tomorrow!!! See you there!! #allihave #jlovegas2017 #fewchanges #newtingzz A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

