Jennifer Lopez Spills New Details On Working With Ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez‘s relationships have always been a common headline subject over the years.

Her most notable ex was her husband of ten years, singer Marc Anthony. After divorcing in 2004, the two remained amicable and shared custody of their nine-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximillian David Muñiz.

Now Lopez is reuniting with Anthony, but not in the romantic way fans might have hoped.

The two are teaming to work on Lopez’s upcoming Spanish album, her ninth full-length project.

As ET points out, the Shades of Blue star recently appeared on Live! With Kelly to discuss her upcoming project and working with Anthony.

She told host Kelly Ripa and guest host/Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan that the two are “in a great place” despite worries they would start “going at each other again” during the recording process.

“It’s even helped our relationship,” she said. “It’s made it even better.”

She also noted how great it felt to have their twins watch the two work together, but stressed to Ripa that she’s not looking to get remarried soon.

“We’re really good the way we are,” she said. “We’re always going to be good friends.”

Lopez seems to be doing just fine in the relationship department as she recently has been linked to rap superstar Drake and has been spotted with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

J-Lo and A-Rod were seen earlier this week getting cozy in Florida together.

Watch the full interview from Live! With Kelly below.

