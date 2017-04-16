This Video Of Jennifer Lopez, Ex-Husband Marc Anthony, And A-Rod Is Interesting

Jennifer Lopez has been pretty busy the last six months, not just professionally, but also personally. In addition to her many live performances and her TV show Shades of Blue, the performer has also been developing a brand-new series World of Dance, making her schedule jam-packed. Despite the hectic schedule, Lopez has found time for romance, but a new video of a past and present love interest might show her love life is a little complicated.

UP NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Low Cut White Dress Arriving In Dominican Republic

Videos by PopCulture.com

As 2016 wound to a close and 2017 began, many rumors swirled about Lopez’s relationship with fellow musician Drake. The two were often seen cozying up to one another in both public and private situations, leading many to believe that the pair were more than just friends.

This budding romance was short-lived, however, as Drake was spotted out and about with other potential partners in Europe while Lopez was back in the states.

Lopez’s love life once again came under question when Marc Anthony got divorced from his most recent wife. When the separation was announced, details about how much Anthony still loved Lopez, who he shares children with, added fuel to the fire that maybe the pair would rekindle their romance. No matter how Anthony might have felt about Lopez, it details came out that the feelings weren’t reciprocal.

Amidst all these rumors and conjecture, Lopez started being seen with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriquez, both hitting light night hot spots, vacationing in tropical locales, and spending time with one another’s families.

In the Dominican Republican, Lopez and Anthony are slated to perform together for a concert, and considering Lopez and Rodriguez are now an item, he accompanied her on this trip. In the video above, Rodriguez is spotted admiring his lady friend from afar while she practices her performance with ex Anthony.

The video above doesn’t show Lopez and Anthony doing anything that two friends wouldn’t do, so there’s no reason for Rodriguez to take issue with the interaction, but it must be a strange feeling to have to sit back and watch your current significant other getting up close and personal with their ex, especially if that ex has revealed the strong feelings for their former partner.

Do you think Rodriguez has any reason to worry? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T TMZ]