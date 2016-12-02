Jennifer Lopez Gets a Bruised Eye on Set of Her TV Series

Jennifer Lopez shared a not-so-good-looking picture of herself on Instagram while on set of her new television show, Shades of Blue.

While J.Lo always looks flawless, the photo showed the singer daunting a black eye! “Sometimes work can be rough…lol #shiner #blackeye #sufferforyourart #youshouldseetheotherguy #justkidding #nobodyhitme #imalovernotafighter #immafightertoo #youcantputmeinaboxbaby #okimdonewiththehashtags.”

The show revolves around Lopez’s character, Harlee Santos, who is a bad cop being forced by the FBI to catch the rest of her crew.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke released a statement earlier this year regarding the show.

“We want to thank Jennifer, who is the hardest working woman we know, for her incredible efforts as both the star and producer of this show, as well as well as our other amazing producers and cast for all their tireless work in creating one of the most compelling dramas on television today. We’re so excited to find out where this story will lead and have them raise the stakes even higher in what we know will be a fantastic second season.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.