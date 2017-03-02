Jlo Completely Breaks Down In New Interview

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears in her latest interview. The 47-year-old joined the Today show on Thursday morning and became seriously emotional while discussing her children.

“I didn’t have kids till later,” she said. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen for me. I’m very aware I was blessed with that. It could have been something different.”

Lopez’s two kids with Marc Anthony – twins Max and Emme – just turned nine years old, according to Daily Mail.

“Don’t make me cry, it’s early and I’m tired. They just made my life so much better,” she said while fighting back tears. “I’m forever grateful for that. I don’t take it for granted one day.”

J-Lo also dished on how she manages to keep up with her insanely busy schedule. Currently, Lopez is starring in Shades of Blue, has a Las Vegas show, and preparing to star in NBC musical Bye Bye Birdie Live. All the while she is in the midst of recording an all-new Spanish-language album, and keeping her body in tip-top shape.

“It is a little bit insane. I take it one day at a time,” Lopez said. “Me and the kids are like gypsies. We’re traveling all over the place, just getting it done, doing the best we can.”

Despite the hectic pace of her life, the Maid in Manhattan actress feels fortunate to be in the position that she is in and to have been given all of these opportunities to remain in the spotlight as one of the world’s most popular entertainers.

“I love what I do, and I feel so fortunate to do it for so long and to keep being inspired and to keep trying to push the envelope and to keep trying to be better – not just as a performer and an actress and a singer, but also as a person.”

Jenny from the block shared a photo from her appearance on the Today show on Instagram.

“Coffe talk at the #todayshow,” she captioned the snap.

Coffee talk at the #todayshow A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Were you surprised that Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears during her appearance on the Today show?

