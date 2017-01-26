Jennifer Lopez Continues To Melt Instagram With Two New Sizzling Photos

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share some seriously steamy snaps. The Shades of Blue star looked drop dead gorgeous in a skin-tight outfit that flaunted her toned figure.

When the party is over for you and you gotta wait for your people cause everyone drunk and still going… lol A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:07am PST

Lopez captioned the first pic: “When the party is over for you and you gotta wait for your people cause everyone drunk and still going… lol.”

After posting on social media, the pop singer’s followers showed the post with more than 444k likes and took to the comments section to compliment Lopez’s stunning good looks.

The 47-year-old partied late into the night and early morning and looked incredible while doing it. No word yet on whether her rumored boyfriend, “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake, was in attendance at the party.

Since December, Lopez has been seen spending a lot of time with Drake. While the two have yet to confirm their relationship, a source close to the celebrities said that Lopez is “head over heels for Drake.”

“It’s a new relationship,” the source said according to Entertainment Tonight. “But she really likes him. She’s really into him.”

Lopez has not yet commented on her romantic involvement with Drake, but she did dish on their working relationship.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she said. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

J-Lo posted the snap with the caption: “Miami agrees w me… #sunshine #happy #music #singing #spanishalbumcoming soon #El #UnPoquitodetuAmor #QueSeJodan.”

