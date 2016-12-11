Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Twins Dress Like Their Parents

Are we seeing double?

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are definitely rubbing off on their 8-year-old twins Emme and Max, PEOPLE reports. Lopez shared a photo of the twins on Friday, looking just like their mom and dad!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emme rocked a black fur jacket with black leather leggings and gold-toed black boots, with her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. Max looked just like Marc while wearing a black shirt and grey jeans patterned with black skulls and crossbones.

They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!! #ALLIHAVE #weinthistogether #mylilcoconuts #styleon1000 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

“They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!!” Lopez captioned the shot, adding the hashtags “#weinthistogether,” “#mylilcoconuts,” and “#styleon1000.”

Lopez and Anthony, who split in July 2011 after seven years of marriage, are currently working together on Lopez’s new all-Spanish album.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com