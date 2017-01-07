Jennifer Lopez And Dwayne Johnson Workout Together

What do you get when you put the Sexiest Man Alive in the same room with one of the sexiest women alive? You get an awesome gym selfie.

It looks like two of the most gorgeous people in Hollywood caught up with each other at the gym. Known gym rats Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez ran into each other while working out and decided to share their serendipitous meeting with the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just a couple of gym rats getting’ it in!!” Lopez captioned the photo. “@therock thanks for the love and for all the positive energy and inspiration you put out into the world!! #hardworkwins #youcantstopwhatwontstop #errday”

The two huddle in the photo. J. Lo looking amazing and fresh-faced in a simple black t-shirt. Johnson creeping his head in, clearly sweaty from his workout. Lopez looks adorable with a little smile on her face, while The Rock seems like he is almost trying to bring the “duck face” back into style.

Johnson is no stranger to Instagram. He regularly posts videos and photos of his intense workouts for his fans to watch. He always tries to put an inspirational message on his posts, encouraging others to reach for their ultimate goals, whether in the gym or not. It seems that was exactly what he was offering Lopez while they tackled the gym.

Perhaps this meeting will spark a few joint workout videos with the two stars. Who wouldn’t want to see Johnson do a dance workout with J. Lo?

[H/T PEOPLE]