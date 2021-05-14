Jennifer Lopez's Latest Throwback Post Carries Heavy Connection to Ben Affleck Romance

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic reunion has everyone turning heads at the moment. Lopez recently paid tribute to her "favorite" album This Is Me... Then, which features a number of songs that were inspired by her relationship with Affleck when the two were together before calling off their engagement. Her clip she shared to Instagram featured a number of bits from her music videos from the album, and in the caption she confessed it was her "favorite" one thus far.

"All my albums are very speical to me, but This Is Me... Then is my favorite album I've ever done...so far!" she wrote. "I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years...here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen." Several fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts, with one writing, "CLASSIC," while someone else said, "Get it!!!!! Keep always being you. Inspiration. ICON."

After Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez finally called it quits, it was only a matter of weeks before she and Affleck reunited. At first, sources were claiming the two were strictly friends, as they've managed to remain on good terms with solid respect for each other throughout the years. However, that quickly grew into an alleged romantic relationship — one no one saw coming, but fans are surprisingly excited about it.

The singer and actor dated from 2002 to 2004. At the time, she dedicated a note to Affleck, along with her album This Is Me... Then, saying, "you are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record," according to E!. There's one track on there even titled "Dear Ben." "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," a source told the outlet. "Ben reach out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

As for Rodriguez, one source told the outlet that while he wants Lopez to be happy, he's shocked she moved on so quickly. "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," the insider said. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."