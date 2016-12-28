Jennifer Lopez And Drake Get Extra Cozy In New Picture

On Tuesday, December 27, both Jennifer Lopez and Drake posted the same cozy picture of the two musicians snuggled up with each other. Drake is, almost creepily, looking at the camera while Lopez’s eyes are closed. So, what kind of message are these two trying to send us? It seems pretty obvious, right?



The 46-year-old and Drake gave hints at a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas All I Have shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19.

The two have made no official confirmation on their relationship, but this picture does suggest there is something going on between the two of them. While they appear completely smitten with one another, there’s one person who may not be happy about the romance, Drake‘s ex, Rihanna. Die hard fans pointed out that she stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend. The two women had previously gushed about one another with Lopez saying: “I’m a huge Rihanna fan….and I feel like she’s such a girl’s girl, which I love because I’m a girl’s girl and she seems very sweet.”

In turn Rihanna gave Lopez a pair of $4,000 boots from her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. The handwritten note to the mom-of-two read: “To the baddest. Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me.”

Lopez called off her relationship with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August. Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.

