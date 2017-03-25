Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Spotted In L.A. After Romantic Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to still be going strong! The couple was recently spotted working on their fitness in Los Angeles.

This comes after the pair had a romantic getaway to the Bahamas and spent the weekend in Miami.

The pair was spotted enjoying some physical fitness Friday morning.

This isn’t the first time the couple has worked out together. Last week while the two were in Miami they were spotted leaving the same gym both dressed to work up a sweat.

This trip isn’t just another getaway for the two. On Monday, A-Rod will be reporting for his first day on the job as a Fox Sports analyst.

Meanwhile, J.Lo has been working hard to promote her new show, World of Dance. But not without showing off her outrageous body.

According to a source, Lopez and Rodriguez’s Los Angeles trip is bringing it back to where it all started.

“Alex and Jennifer ran into each other about a month or so ago in L.A.,” a source told ET earlier this month.

“They’re both single, have these huge careers and their families are their No. 1 priorities. They have a lot in common and friends thought they could be really good together,” the source continued.

