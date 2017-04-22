Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Are Basically Twins

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters could almost pass as twins.

The couple has already introduced their children to each other and it seems like everything has been going smoothly for the respective families. Lopez is mom to Emme and Max, both 9, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and 8-year-old Ella.

Lopez shared a photo of Emme and Natasha on Instagram this week with the caption, “Tashi and lulu…”

Emme is perched on Natasha’s back in the photo and the two girls look identical with their matching brunette buns and tan skin.

The two families recently celebrated Easter in the Dominican Republic and it appears they really enjoying their time together.

Lopez and Rodriguez are definitely heating up. A close source to the 47-year-old mother of twins told PEOPLE that things were getting more serious between the two, adding “When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com