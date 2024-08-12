Marc Anthony's Home Catches Fire, Investigation Underway

The singer-songwriter and his wife Nadia Ferreira were not at home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured.

An investigation has opened following a fire at Marc Anthony's Dominican Republic home. A representative for the "I Need to Know" singer, 55, confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the local fire department has "started an investigation" after the Latin superstar's Casa de Campo's home in La Romana burst into flames last week.

Latin American news outlet El Gordo y La Flaca was first to report news of the fire, the outlet on Thursday, Aug. 10 sharing video of the orange flames and billowing smoke, as well as emergency personnel responding to the scene. Anthony's rep later confirmed that "the fire started on the left side of the property in the area of the bungalows are located," the area used to house Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira's guests, per Fox News.

"All the personnel that works at the home are safe," the rep confirmed. However, the property sustained heavy damage. Footage from the scene appeared to show the bungalows completely burned to the ground, but the singer's rep said "the main house did not suffer any damage and the fire department has everything under control." They added that the fire department has "started an investigation." Further information is not available at this time.

The tragedy comes amid an otherwise joyous time for Anthony, who is in parenthood bliss after he and his wife recently celebrated their son's first birthday. The couple welcomed the youngster in June 2023, writing in a joint birth announcement, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father's Day." The little one marked Anthony's seventh child overall, the singer also dad to Ariana, 30, and Chase, 28, with Debbie Rosado; Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20, with Dayanara Torres; and 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Jennifer Lopez.

Although Anthony and Ferreira, 25, initially kept their little one's name private, they revealed the moniker Marco when celebrating his first birthday. In a post written in Spanish and translated into English, the proud mom wrote, "Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists... being your mother, my son. There's no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"

Anthony and Ferreira, a former Miss Universe contestant, went public with their relationship in March 2022. They became engaged just three months later. The couple tied the knot at the Perez Art Museum in Miami during a star-studded ceremony in January 2023, announcing just two weeks later that they were expecting their first child together.