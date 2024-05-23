How Jennifer Garner Is Supporting Ex Ben Affleck Amidst Jennifer Lopez Marital Strife

Jennifer Garner is extending a supportive hand to her ex-husband Ben Affleck as he grapples with marital challenges in his current relationship with Jennifer Lopez. "Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," a source told Us Weekly. "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy."

The insider added that Garner, 52, understands firsthand how being in the spotlight "can put a strain" on their marriage. It was speculated that Affleck and Lopez's marriage had hit a snag after 47 days without being photographed together.

Following rumors of a breakup, the couple was photographed together on Thursday, May 16, at a school function for one of his children. As reported by several media outlets, Affleck,51, has left his and Lopez's L.A. home "several weeks ago," and he has moved into a rental property where Garner was spotted on Saturday, May 19. Lopez, 54, and Affleck have not yet publicly discussed their living situation.

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source told Us on Thursday. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."

The insider said Lopez is "very focused on work" as she prepares for her This Is Me ... Live tour. The source added, "They are on two completely different pages most of the time." A different source also noted that the pair are not planning on separating, while a third insider confirmed that they continue working on their relationship.

The couple married in July 2022 in Las Vegas, followed by a second wedding in Affleck's Georgia home with family and friends. In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck started dating after they met on the set of Gigli. They went public with their relationship after Lopez divorced her second husband, Cris Judd, in June 2002. Despite a highly publicized romance and engagement, they split in January 2004.

Afterwards, Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004. Sometime later, the couple welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian and their daughter Emme in 2009. They eventually parted ways in 2011 and divorced in 2014. (Lopez previously married Ojani Noa for nearly a year in 1997.)

Affleck to Garner in 2005. Together, they welcomed three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, before they announced their split in June 2015 and, three years later, finalized their divorce.