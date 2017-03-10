New Details Revealed About Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez

All new details have surfaced about Jennifer Lopez potentially dating Alex Rodriguez. Apparently, the New York Yankees legend has had a huge crush on the “On the Floor” singer for quite some time.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source close to the former MLB star told People magazine. “She is his dream girl.”

The news of the two being romantically involved first broke on Wednesday of this week. 41-year-old Rodriguez recently called it quits with his Silicon Valley CEO girlfriend Anne Wojcicki. J-Lo was previously linked to “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake. However, the two of them were never officially in a relationship.

A source close to the Shades of Blue actress spoke out about Jennifer’s brief fling with Drake.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” the source said. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous relationships. Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have 9-year-old twins named Max and Emme. A-Rod and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have two daughters 12-year-old Natasha and 8-year-old Ella.

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about why her co-parenting situation with Marc Anthony is preferable to them being together.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

One thing that Alex Rodriguez definitely has going for him is that he loves his two kids, much like Jennifer Lopez loves hers. Last week, Jenny from the Block penned a heartfelt message to her two kids in a touching Instagram post.

“Emme and Maximilian…I cant [sic] believe its [sic] 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued by writing: “I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive [sic] felt that way every day since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you.”

“Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make a good couple?

