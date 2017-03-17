Jennifer Lopez’s Tiny Date Night Dress With A-Rod Is A Sight To See

Alex Rodriguez is one lucky man! On Thursday night, his new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was photographed during their date night in Miami and she looked absolutely breathtaking.

The 47-year-old singer rocked a skintight white dress that came extremely close to showing off her famously curvy derriere. The eye-catching getup featured a high neckline and sleeves as well as a button-up detail on the side that exposed Lopez’s toned pins.

Check out the photos of Jennifer Lopez’s date night white dress here.

The “On the Floor” songstress completed her look with a pair of large hoops earrings, bright red lipstick, and a pair of strappy gold heels. Jennifer Lopez’s new man, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, looked dapper in a navy blue pullover and white slacks.

The new couple went out on the town for dinner with friends at the hotspot Casa Tua restaurant. Clearly, the group had a wonderful evening as they were at the eatery for more than three-and-a-half hours.

This past week, Jenny from the block and her baseball star beau spent time together on a four-day vacation in the Bahamas. Their relationship seems to be progressing quite well thus far as a source close to J-Lo revealed that A-Rod has already met her eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, according to Us Weekly.

“The twins like him which is a big reason she likes him,” the insider said.

Alex Rodriguez has two children of his own with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 12-year-old Natasha and eight-year-old Ella.

Things have definitely been heating up between Lopez and Rodriguez as they “definitely see a future together,” said the source.

The lovebirds first started dating earlier this year, but only recently have they been spotted together in public.

“Alex and Jennifer ran into each other about a month or so ago in L.A.,” a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re both single, have these huge careers and their families are their No. 1 priorities. They have a lot in common and friends thought they could be really good together.”

Even though their romance is still in its infancy, Alex Rodriguez has reportedly been quite infatuated with the Shades of Blue actress for quite some time.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source told People magazine. “She’s his dream girl.”

Check out more photos of Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod here.

What was your reaction after seeing Jennifer Lopez‘s date night dress?

