Jennifer Aniston’s Husband Justin Theroux Takes Aim At Brad Pitt In Instagram Message

Jennifer Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux may have just taken a shot at Fight Club actor Brad Pitt in one of his most recent Instagram posts.

On Saturday, October 29, the 45-year-old The Girl on the Train actor shared a picture on social media that was a graffiti design created by artist Nick Flatt. The image shows a woman with her middle finger in her mouth and there’s a whole lot of the f-word in it.

If you look closely at the graffiti design, you can see that there is a spot where the image has the words “F**k Brad Pitt” in pink lettering on the right of the photo.

Theroux tweeted the image with the caption: “#currentelectionmood #berlin #graffiti #f*ckingnickflatt #andNOthispostisNOT’shading’anyonebecauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously #okaymaybepickles.”

#currentelectionmood #berlin #graffiti #fuckingnickflatt #andNOthispostisNOT’shading’anyonebecauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously #okaymaybepickles A photo posted by @justintheroux on Oct 29, 2016 at 10:25am PDT

On Tuesday morning, Theroux added the hashtag about not “shading” anyone after the heavy backlash in the media.

Theroux may have missed the “F**k Brad Pitt” part when he saw the graffiti design, because it was somewhat hard to find.

The image also has lots of f**ks in there. The words F**k condoms, f**k war, f**k haters, and f**k racism can all be found in the mural.

Brad Pitt, of course, was previously married to Theroux’s current wife Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. The 52-year-old actor then moved on with his now estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

After two years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. Currently, the Maleficent actress has custody of their six kids: Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been conducting an investigation into an incident between Brad Pitt and his oldest son Maddox for an alleged child abuse situation. However, Pitt and his team have denied any such abuse.

While Theroux seemingly took a shot at Brad Pitt in the Instagram post, he was sympathetic for Pitt and Jolie’s children in the wake of their split.

During an interview with Business Insider, Theroux said: “As a child of divorce, all I can say is that’s terrible news for those children, and that’s all you can really say. It’s boring to sort of comment on anything else. People are having a bad time. That’s horrible.”

What are your thoughts about Justin Theroux’s post on Instagram? Do you think he was trying to take a swipe at Brad Pitt or not?

