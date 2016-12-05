Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at ‘Friends’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

Jennifer Aniston sat in on Saturday Night Live to poke fun at Vanessa Bayer’s impression of Rachel from Friends, a role we all know was played by Aniston.

During a Weekend Update segment to talk about the nineties, Bayer aka Aniston joked about the impression.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Vanessa, what are you doing?” Aniston said. “I know that you love Friends, and we had such a great time making our movie together, but you got to really try to stop texting me everyday… Friends was like five million and five years ago, so I think we just got to move on.”

The two joked back and forth throughout the sketch about Bayer being obsessed with the television show. It probably came naturally, as the two co-star in the upcoming movie Office Christmas Party together.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com