Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless For New Smart Water Campaign

Jennifer Aniston proved once again that age is just a number as she looked as stunning as ever in a new ad for SmartWater. The 48-year-old actress was tapped to be the celebrity face of the campaign in which she was shown going completely braless in a revealing dress.

In one of the looks, the Friends star was shown sporting a black and white ensemble that featured an extremely deep plunging neckline. The flowing gown put her ample cleavage on full display and gave her a beautifully mesmerizing appearance that the Coca-Cola brand water company likely wanted.

Another steamy shot showed the blond beauty in a skintight monochrome dress that perfectly showcased her toned booty. She accessorized her look with a selection of gold necklaces.

When Jennifer Aniston isn’t extremely busy filming sexy ads or making touching speeches, she spends much of her time with her husband Justin Theroux. Her Leftovers actor beau spoke to Philippine Daily Inquirer about their relationship and how their busy schedules make it difficult for them to find alone time.

“It’s tough, it’s a pain. But even though you are tired, you just make an extra effort to make trips back home, or have your partner come visit you,” Theroux said.

He continued by saying: “Keith Urban said that he once flew from New York, all the way to Australia, to have dinner with Nicole Kidman. Then, he flew back to his concert tour.”

In order to ensure that they get enough quality time together, Jen and Justin came up with a solution that they believe takes care of the problem. They only allow themselves to go a little over two weeks without seeing one another.

“Then, it would be a two-and-a-half-week rule. So, it’s a moving target.”

Earlier this year, Justin Theroux gave a candid interview with Rhapsody magazine in which he spoke out about how his marriage to Jennifer Aniston has changed him.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” he said. “You have an ally. It’s good to have someone have your back.”

Check out the Jennifer Aniston SmartWater ad below.

