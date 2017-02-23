Jenna Jameson Goes On Twitter Rant Defending KKK, Slamming Muslims

Former porn star Jenna Jameson went on a Twitter rant Tuesday, slamming Muslims and Islam and weirdly defended the Ku Klux Klan. Jameson started by labeling Islam as inherently homophobic and sexist.

“I disagree with following an ideology that abuses women, kills gays, mutilates female children and murders apostates,” Jameson said in one tweet.

She also pointed to the existence of Muslim “rape gangs” – an idea that has been pushed by right-wing leaders in Europe who have been blaming violence on Syrian refugees.

The first thing wrong with this asinine argument, is Muslim isn’t a race. Second, I don’t see bands of Christian rape gangs. #sympathizer https://t.co/ilPVfwaTDo — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

But perhaps the strangest tangent of the tirade was when she favorably compared the KKK to Muslims.

When one Twitter user pointed out that there are Christian hate groups, as well as Muslim hate groups, Jameson responded, “Do the Ku Klux Klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a Klan member blow up infidels?”

Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels? https://t.co/JyCNx6Vter — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Another Twitter user wrote back in response to Jameson, “They lynched people whose skin was not their shade of white less than a generation ago?”



“Yes, and thank god they’ve been all but eradicated and forced into obscurity,” Jameson said. “No thanks to the Democrats who created them.”

Yes, and thank god they’ve been all but eradicated and forced into obscurity… no thanks to the democrats who created them. https://t.co/NfSyS6Djj9 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Jameson defended her beliefs, which appeared to be steeped in her personal Jewish faith. Jameson converted from Catholicism to Judaism when she become engaged to Israeli jeweler Lor Bitton in 2016. The couple are currently expecting their first child together.

Writing to one Muslim Twitter user, Jameson said, “You worship a prophet that bragged about butchering [hundreds] of thousands of my people (Jews) which is reiterated in the Quran.”

You worship a prophet that bragged about butchering hundred of thousands of my people (Jews) which is reiterated in the Quran. https://t.co/ado28iMlGo — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

When another Twitter user started slinging profanity at Jameson, she responded saying, “spoken like a true Muslim.”

This isn’t the first time that Jameson has stirred controversy with her anti-Muslim remarks. Last month she also took to Twitter to say that Islam promotes child rape, female genital mutilation, butchering non believers and polygamy.

