Jenna Dewan Posts Wild ‘What Happens In Vegas’ Pic

Jenna Dewan Tatum just shared a wild picture from Las Vegas. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night that will make you blush.

What happens in Vegas… A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

Tatum captioned the snap: “What happens in Vegas…”

In the risqué pic, a group of shirtless beefed up dancers are getting down and dirty while on all fours on the floor in a massive backstage practice room. The group, which is likely the cast of the Magic Mike Live show, showed off seductive moves made famous by Jenna’s husband in his infamous male stripper flick.

Jenna clearly has a lot of followers that are Magic Mike fans because her photo racked up more than 104k likes and received thousands of comments from her loyal fans.

This isn’t the first time that Jenna has posted photos from behind-the-scenes on the set of Magic Mike Live. at the end of February, Jenna was in Vegas and stumbled upon the production. The mother-of-one then took to Snapchat to share a steamy video that showed her doing sexy dance moves. She joked in the caption that she was available “for hire” in the strip show. Check out the video here.

When the Step Up star isn’t sharing racy snaps from the set of the film-inspired stripper performance, she has been putting her bikini bod on full display on the beach in Hawaii.

Jenna and Channing first jetted off to the tropical island around Valentine’s Day, and it appears that the party is still going. Earlier this week, the brunette beauty shared a smoking hot bikini snap with her loyal fans on Instagram.

She was sporting sheer linen pants that she paired with a barely-there blue and white bikini top that accentuated Jenna’s shredded abs and sun-kissed skin. Her brown tresses swept across her face as she was photographed mid-laugh while standing on the back of a boat.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

