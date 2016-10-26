Jenna Dewan-Tatum Teases Steamy Scene On CW’s No Tomorrow With Black Lingerie Photo

Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s latest Instagram selfie is guaranteed to make you blush!

Early on Tuesday, the Step Up actress shared a sexy snap of herself showing off a gothic look while rocking skimpy black lingerie. She was also sporting a sheer black robe and several articles of silver body jewelry. In the post, Dewan-Tatum hinted at a steamy scene she filmed in The CW’s No Tomorrow.

“[Behind the scenes] of Tuesday,” Dewan-Tatum wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Find out why in the world I’m dressed like this on @CWNoTomorrow.”

The 35-year-old star was referring to her guest role on the preapocalyptic show No Tomorrow that aired on Tuesday night, October 25. The dancer-actress portrayed a free-spirited woman called Tuesday. She flirted with the show’s lead character Xavier and even indulged in some naked yoga with him as well.

Typically, Dewan-Tatum uses Instagram and social media to give updates on her and Channing Tatum’s 3-year-old daughter, Everly.

Jenna also uses her social media accounts promote the dance clothing brand Danskin, for which she recently became the face of. While discussing her photo shoot with Danskin in September, Dewan-Tatum said: “Photo shoots are fun for me – I am totally a ham!”

She continued by saying, “I love to move and feel my body, so this was an amazing shoot because Danskin had set up a lot of the different shots and ideas that I was able to play off of and go from there.”

The CW’s No Tomorrow tells the story of a girl named Evie (Tori Anderson) who falls in love with a thrill-seeking guy named Xavier. Evie soon learns that Xavier’s wild behavior is because he believes that the apocalypse is coming.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tori Anderson said: “This was a character where I pretty much said, ‘I know this girl because I see so much of myself in her,’ and that’s what was exciting. No matter if she was being pulled in different directions, she still trusted herself and she made her own decisions. She’s trepidatious. She’s nervous. But at the end of the day, she’s still her and she’s happy being her.”

No Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

What are your thoughts about Jenna Dewan-Tatum sexy behind the scenes selfie?

