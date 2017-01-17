Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Stunning New ‘Backstage’ Pic

On Monday, Jenna Dewan-Tatum took to Instagram to show a stunningly beautiful snap, in which she showed off her toned figure. The Step Up actress was photographed rocking a black top with a plunging neckline that nearly went down to her waistline.

Jenna simply captioned the photo, “Backstage,” while adding a hand-waving emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 36-year-old actress’ Instagram followers were clearly loving the snap as they showered her with more than 99k likes, and hundreds of comments about how gorgeous she looks in the picture.

This isn’t the only time that Jenna has been seen in a wildly sexy photo on social media in recent weeks. Jenna’s actor husband, Channing Tatum, shared a shocking photo of her sleeping while completely in the nude. As you might imagine, the post garnered a crazy amount of attention on Channing’s Instagram account. Check out the jaw-dropping picture here.

In other news regarding Jenna Dewan-Tatum, she was tapped last week by the producers of NBC’s new series World of Dance to host the upcoming show. The celebrity panel of judges include: Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, and Jennifer Lopez.

“World of Dance is a show by dancers for dancers,” said Jennifer Lopez. “Jenna is the perfect addition to join Ne-Yo, Derek and me in our World of Dance family. We are thrilled to have her.”

Meredith Ahr, the Universal Television Alternative Studio President, released a statement about Jenna joining the show:

“Jenna’s background as a dancer, entertainer, and actress make her the perfect choice to host and work alongside our three incredibly talented judges. We can’t wait to get started and give these four superstars a chance to both articulate and demonstrate how transformational dance can be.”

Hopefully, with Jenna lined up to take on a hosting gig her fans will be getting more backstage snaps that are just as breathtaking as the one she posted on Instagram on Monday.

To keep up with Jenna Dewan-Tatum, follow her on Instagram here.

Is this your favorite photo of Jenna Dewan-Tatum?

MORE on the Tatums: Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Most Precious Social Media Moments | Jenna Dewan-Tatum Reveals Gorgeous, Fantastical Pic With Baby | Channing Tatum Confirms Fan Theory About Upcoming Movie | Channing Tatum Reveals Entirely Nude Pic Of Wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum In Bed | Channing And Jenna Are Couples’ Goals In This Beauty And The Beast Inspired Snap | Channing Tatum’s Top Five Movies | Did Channing Reveal His Gambit Hair At Golden Globes

[H/T Instagram: Jenna Dewan Tatum]