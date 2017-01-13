Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Marilyn Monroe Style Pic On Social Media

Jenna Dewan Tatum is all about sharing her latest photos on her Instagram account. Her latest pic shows off her inner Marilyn Monroe.

The Step Up actress is pictured in black and white wearing a long sweatshirt with a little cami tank underneath and a pair of white thigh high socks. Much like Monroe, Tatum is confident and sultry in the photo.

A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

As the latest spokesperson for Danskin Apparel, Tatum has been doing a number of photo shoots that feature a variety of the company’s workout and loungewear. Many times, her photo feature her in similar ways – embracing the sexy side of loungewear.

Other photos she has featured on her social media for the brand showcase her dancing skills. She can be seen, twisting herself in artistic positions, flying into the air with impeccable grace, and using her body like a sculpture.

Of course, she isn’t just showing off her clothing campaign photos on her social media accounts – and neither is her husband. These two love birds enjoy showing off a few of their sexier photos. For example, Jenna recently shared a photo of her dressed in a tight mermaid costume with her hubby.

Next life requests… A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Channing Tatum, however, took their sexy photos to a whole new level when he posted a photo of Jenna naked in bed. Needless to say, Jenna Dewan Tatum is not afraid to show off her body.

