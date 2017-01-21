Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Classic Throwbacks Of Her ‘Early Dancer Me’ Days

Jenna Dewan-Tatum took to Instagram on Thursday to share some hilariously awesome throwback photos from her youth dancing days. The Step-Up actress looked totally adorable in her black outfit and as she smiled from ear to ear.

Dewan-Tatum shared the first photo with the caption: “#tbt (that hair! That outfit..!!!).”

Clearly, all the hard work put into dancing was time well spent for Jenna Dewan-Tatum. Not only did she land a breakout role in Step Up to launch her career into stardom, but also she has been tapped to host the upcoming dance competition series World of Dance. Jenna will join a celebrity panel of judges including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough.

“World of Dance is a show by dancers for dancers,” said Jennifer Lopez. “Jenna is the perfect addition to join Ne-Yo, Derek and me in our World of Dance family. We are thrilled to have her.”

The Universal Television Alternative Studio President, Meredith Ahr, released a statement about Jenna joining the show.

Ahr said: “Jenna’s background as a dancer, entertainer, and actress make her the perfect choice to host and work alongside our three incredibly talented judges. We can’t wait to get started and give these four superstars a chance to both articulate and demonstrate how transformational dance can be.”

The 36-year-old captioned the second snap: “#tbt early dancer me.”

#tbt early dancer me 💃🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

While the two throwback photos are sweet and innocent snaps of Jenna, she also posted a TBT pic this week that was more of the naughty variety.

Dewan-Tatum shared a pic from her Esquire photoshoot that will make your jaw drop. The actress is rocking black lingerie that puts her toned figure on full display.

“#tbt @esquire” was all Tatum captioned the throwback photo.

#tbt @esquire 👋🏽 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

What was your reaction after seeing Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s throwback photos on Instagram from her early dancing days?

