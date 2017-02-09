Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Classic Ricky Martin Music Video She Got Down And Dirty For

Jenna Dewan Tatum posted a classic throwback video of when she was featured in a Ricky Martin music video. The Step Up star shared the smoking hot clip on social media earlier this week.

The 36-year-old actress captioned the photo: “wow havent seen this in a while! @ricky_martin one of my favorite people to have worked with. The nicest 🙂 #fbf.”

Since posting on Instagram, Jenna’s video racked up more than 814k views and over 44k likes from her millions of followers.

In the black-and-white video from 2003, Channing Tatum’s wife is dances around Latino music icon Ricky Martin, or rather a desert full of Ricky Martins. The video was for the catchy tune titled “Juramento” and the Ricky Martins fight over the stunningly gorgeous Jenna.

When the mother-of-one isn’t sharing throwback videos, she regularly takes to social media to share some super steamy snaps.

On Sunday, Jenna posted a photo that showed her in a skintight dress that flaunted her incredibly toned figure.

She captioned the pic: “Backstage Jen and the hologram feels #worldofdance.”

Also, check out Ricky Martin’s full “Juramento” music video with Jenna Dewan Tatum below:

Did you remember that Jenna Dewan Tatum was featured in a Ricky Martin music video?

