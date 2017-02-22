Jenna Dewan Tatum Busts Out Classic Magic Mike Dance Moves

Jenna Dewan Tatum’s insanely impressive dance skills have been well-documented over the years and especially in the 2006 hit movie Step Up with Channing Tatum.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress posting a video that showed her borrowing some sexy moves from her hubby’s character in Magic Mike. Jenna was in Las Vegas and stumbled upon the Magic Mike Live show when she cut the rug behind the scenes of the production.

The mother-of-one took to Snapchat to share a video of her getting down and dirty. She joked in the caption that she was available “for hire” in the strip show.

In the video, Jenna was sporting a casual look with a pair of skintight yoga pants while flashing her toned abs in a cropped top. She was wearing her dark brown locks down in waves that parted down the middle of her head.

The actress made a visit to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Sin City in order to promote Danskin clothing, according to Daily Mail. Jenna told her followers on social media that she was only going to be in town for several hours.

Jenna and Channing Tatum have been one of Hollywood’s “it” couples for the twelve years that they have been together. The brunette beauty recently opened up to Cosmopolitan magazine about the first night that they began officially dating. Jenna explained that her now hubby showed up at her door drunk after a night of partying, and the rest is history.

“It was two nights of being weird,” she said. “We hadn’t even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together.”

Jenna Dewan Tatum can be seen next in the upcoming reality competition series World of Dance. She was tapped earlier this year to join Jennifer Lopez and a panel of other celebrity judges for the new show that will debut this spring. Learn more here.

