Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Mesmerizing ‘Dance In The Desert’ Video

Jenna Dewan Tatum took to Instagram to bust a quick dance move in honor of one of her favorite holidays, World Dance Day.

Dance in the desert because why not #WorldDanceDay A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

“Dance in the desert because why not,” she captioned the photo, as well as adding the hashtag for World Dance Day.

In the clip, the 36-year-old actress is seen spinning around on one foot while wearing cut-off jean shorts, white sneakers and a white button-up. Right beside Dewan in the shady desert terrain is her faithful pit-bull-mix, Lulu.

It’s no suprise Dewan would be celebrating World Dance Day. Dewan’s first passion is dance. Her career began as a backup dancer in music videos before her breakout role in Step Up, a dance romance co-starring now-husband Channing Tatum.

She’s also judging the upcoming NBC dance competition World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

The twirling video wasn’t the only post from her desert outing. She uploaded a scenic shot followed by another look at her in Daisy Dukes.

♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Jenna and hubby Channing have been in the headlines a lot over the last month. Jenna went on Ellen and dished about the couple’s first date, which involved underwear and a sombrero.

She also teased a possible future dance reunion for the two, in the form of a guest appearance in Magic Mike Live.

Follow Jenna Dewan Tatum on Instagram at @jennaldewen.

