Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Mesmerizing ‘Dance In The Desert’ Video

Jenna Dewan Tatum took to Instagram to bust a quick dance move in honor of one of her favorite holidays, World Dance Day.

“Dance in the desert because why not,” she captioned the photo, as well as adding the hashtag for World Dance Day.

In the clip, the 36-year-old actress is seen spinning around on one foot while wearing cut-off jean shorts, white sneakers and a white button-up. Right beside Dewan in the shady desert terrain is her faithful pit-bull-mix, Lulu.

It’s no suprise Dewan would be celebrating World Dance Day. Dewan’s first passion is dance. Her career began as a backup dancer in music videos before her breakout role in Step Up, a dance romance co-starring now-husband Channing Tatum.

She’s also judging the upcoming NBC dance competition World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

The twirling video wasn’t the only post from her desert outing. She uploaded a scenic shot followed by another look at her in Daisy Dukes.

Jenna and hubby Channing have been in the headlines a lot over the last month. Jenna went on Ellen and dished about the couple’s first date, which involved underwear and a sombrero.

She also teased a possible future dance reunion for the two, in the form of a guest appearance in Magic Mike Live.

