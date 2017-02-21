Jenna Dewan Shows Off Eye-Popping Sequins And Glitter Dress For ‘World Of Dance’

Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off one of her outfits from her upcoming role as a host on World of Dance and the dress is a sparkling masterpiece. The Step Up star took to Instagram on Monday morning to give a sneak peek at the smoking hot look.

Now for weaning myself off sequins and glitter….#worldofdance coming soon! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:32am PST

The mother-of-one captioned the photo: “Now for weaning myself off sequins and glitter…#worldofdance coming soon!”

The image shows Jenna wearing a glitzy dress that is covered in sequins and intricate designs. The shimmering ensemble flaunted the 36-year-old actress’s toned legs and fit figure. Jenna completed her look with a pair of shiny gold high heels and a glammed out shade of red lipstick.

Since posting on Instagram, Jenna’s followers have thrown out more 189k likes and over 1k comments about how gorgeous she looks in the image.

NBC’s upcoming World of Dance, which will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and a panel of other celebrity judges, tapped Jenna Dewan Tatum back in January to be a part of the new competition series. There haven’t been many details released about the show at this point, but the official site says the series “brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo artists compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more.”

Earlier this week, Jenna and her Magic Mike XXL star husband Channing Tatum were on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway in Hawaii. The lovebirds spent some time relaxing on the beach and flaunting a little PDA. During their brief vacation, Jenna showed off her bikini bod on Instagram a couple times.

The first pic showed Jenna taking a selfie while sporting a bandeau top bikini while taking it easy at the tropical Kauai. She paired the red bathing suit with oversized sunglasses and layered gold jewelry. The brunette beauty’s wavy bob hairdo was flowing in the wind and sweeping over her face as she snapped the pic.

Shortly after posting the selfie, Jenna shared a follow-up snap that showed her in a bikini while enjoying the warm weather at the beach. The photo was taken from behind and flaunts Jenna’s impressive figure and toned derriere.

Are you excited to watch Jenna Dewan Tatum on World of Dance?

