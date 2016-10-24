Jared Fogle’s Wife Makes Huge Claim About Subway Knowing His Demented Secret

More than a decade before he was arrested, Jared Fogle’s ex-wife is claiming that fast-food giant Subway was aware that the star of the commercials was a pedophile.

Jared Fogle’s ex-wife, Kathleen McLaughlin, said in the new legal documents that a senior executive at Subway received a complaint back in 2004 that Fogle had approached a young girl at a Vegas promotional event and solicited a sex act, according to TMZ.

The reason why Kathleen is filing the lawsuit is because Subway made the creative decision to market the 39-year-old as a family man in 2015. In an animated commercial, the sandwich company used the likeness of McLaughlin and her 2 children even though Subway knew that there was an ominous dark cloud looming over him.

“Driven by sales rather than the safety of kids, Subway sent its senior public relations manager to ask Jared and the franchisee owner, rather than the victim, about the incident,” the documents say.

The ad aired 2,309 times and has caused McLaughlin and her kids emotional damage.

Kathleen McLaughlin also mentions that she never would have gotten married to Fogle in 2010 if Subway had reported Jared’s behavior back in 2004.

“Subway made a terribly misguided assumption that Jared’s marrying Katie would correct Jared’s pedophilia behavior,” the court docs also said.

In November of 2015, Ms. McLaughlin finalized her divorce from Jared Fogle and banned him from seeing the children. Kathleen reportedly received around $7 million from her disgraced pedophile husband. Fogle was sentenced to just over 15 years in prison.

Jared Fogle is reported to have amassed a fortune of $15 million thanks to his work with Subway. In August of 2015, he was arrested on child pornography charges. In plea deal, Fogle was ordered to pay out $1.4 million to his 14 minor victims who each received $100,000 from the millionaire, according to Daily Mail.

Here’s what Kathleen had to say when she announced her decision to divorce Fogle: “Obviously, I am extremely shocked and disappointed by the recent developments involving Jared. I am in the process of seeking a dissolution of the marriage. My focus is exclusively on the well-being of my children. Neither I nor my family will have any further comment on the matter. I appreciate respect for my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Subway has not yet responded for comment on the lawsuit.

