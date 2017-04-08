Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Qatari Wissam Al Mana Months After Giving Birth To Their Child

Janet Jackson has split from her multi-millionaire husband just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50, Daily Mail reports.

The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and their son, Eissa, was born on Jan. 3.

Her recent retreat from the limelight and the postponement of her Unbreakable world tour last year involving 36 gruelling stadium shows had been put down to contentment with her marriage.

Took a break from tour prep to attend 10th Anniversary of Lazarides Gallery n London with my sweetie… See you soon janetjackson.com/tour A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 12, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

But last night, a close friend of Ms Jackson told the publication on Sunday, “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways. They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

Last week, a website claimed Al Mana had helped Janet settle down as she traded fame for a role as a devoted mother and wife.

A divorce settlement could be complex and costly as 42-year-old Al Mana, CEO of the multinational Al Mana business conglomerate, is estimated to have a fortune of around $800 million, which is at least four times Ms Jackson’s net worth.

When the couple married, there was much speculation, that Janet had converted to Islam, fueled by her appearance in a head scarf.

There were previous rumors of a split within days of her son’s birth, when she was seen in public without a wedding ring but these were discounted at the time.

The singer was briefly married to singer James DeBarge in 1984 but the pair split the following year and the marriage was later annulled.

Her second husband was Mexican back-up dancer Rene Elizondo.

