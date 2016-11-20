Janet Jackson Gets Back on Twitter to Let Fans Know She’s Doing Well

Janet Jackson Breaks Social Media Silence With First Health Update Since Pregnancy Reveal https://t.co/INUrcmMHc2 — E! News (@enews) November 19, 2016

Janet Jackson has officially returned to Twitter after announcing her pregnancy. The 50-year-old wanted to check in with her fans letting them know she is doing well. “Hey you guys.. It’s been awhile.. but I’m still listening,” she said on Saturday. “I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I’m doing well.. Al Hamdu lillah.”

Fans were quick to respond and send well wishes to the singer saying they hope she is doing well and also adding that they are eager to hear her music evolve now that she’s a mother, Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in May the world found out that Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, were expecting their first child together. Jackson has kept a low profile since the announcement and seems to be keeping a low profile now.

Jackson also shocked fans when she announced that she was postposing her Unbreakable World Tour due to her recent pregnancy announcement.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.