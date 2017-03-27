Jana Kramer Responds to Backlash After Taking Daughter to Discovery Cove

Jana Kramer isn’t new to the world of Internet backlash, and the country star had to deal with haters again after she took 13-month-old daughter Jolie to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

PEOPLE shares that Kramer originally posted a photo of herself swimming with a dolphin at the park, and many commenters took issue with the situation as the park is owned by SeaWorld, which has come under fire recently for its treatment of the animals housed there.

Kramer later deleted the image but re-posted the shot on Sunday with her comments on the situation in the caption.

“I received a lot of criticism by posting this which ultimately made me take it down because, no, I don’t want to upset any of you,” she wrote.

She continued, “But here’s the truth … I had an incredible day at @discoverycove and no I haven’t seen the movies ya’lls referenced but what I DID SEE was how amazing they treated these dolphins and I learned so much about each one, met the trainers, and I asked very specific questions as to how they were being taken care of.”

“Do I feel sad that they should be in the wild, sure, but they are being loved there and they are getting fed and quite frankly I’m not going to NOT post something because I’m at the zoo or wherever I go,” she added.

The singer noted that she wanted to give her daughter a fun experience and will continue to take baby Jolie to zoos, and that seeing her daughter’s smile when she touched a dolphin “by far made my day.”

“If any of you have a problem with how I live my day to day then I’m sorry,” Kramer concluded. “I’m simply doing the best I can. I will not be able to please every one of you. I do know my true fans will be there and from one mom to another we all know we are doing the best we can.”

