'Jana Kramer Responds After Receiving Criticism for Calling Herself a 'Single Mom'

✖

Jana Kramer has responded to criticism she received on a recent Instagram post, addressing those who felt she shouldn't be referring to herself as a "single mom" after she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April. Kramer and Caussin share two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, and the singer discussed the criticism in the caption of a selfie she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I’m not allowed to say that," Kramer wrote. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50 percent. So to that website of mean trolls you don’t know me, so don’t be mean. Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

Over the weekend, the mom of two had posted a photo of herself and Jolie standing on a beach holding hands, and she wrote a message to her daughter in her caption. "Oh the things I want for you baby girl," she began. "I want you to always know your worth. I want you to know you will always be okay no matter what. That you don’t need someone to validate ur worth and that being alone is okay too but that you are also worthy and deserving of a great love. That you are good enough."

"It’s everything ur momma is working on and I hope one day you can see that what I did and do is always for you and your bother to see what you deserve," she continued, ending her note with the hashtag #singlemom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

In her divorce filing, Kramer requested that the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the couple had made after getting married, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also asked that she have primary custody of Jolie and Jace. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer and Caussin's marriage dissolution agreement states that Kramer has agreed to pay Caussin a total of $592,400 as settlement of any claims he may have in their martial estate.

The agreement also states that Kramer will keep their Nashville home while Caussin will get the furniture in the master bedroom and bar room, as well as his truck, desk and dumbbells. Neither party will pay alimony and each will be responsible for their own attorney fees with Kramer to pay any additional court costs.