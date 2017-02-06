Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter Maddie is in the hospital after being hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday, TMZ reports.
According to the source, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle for a “hunting expedition” when it flipped over. Maddie was under water for “several minutes,” the site adds.
TMZ reports that her condition is “extremely serious” and that Spears wasn’t with her daughter at the time of the accident.
We wish Jamie Lynn a speedy recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with the Spears family.
