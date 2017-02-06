Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter Maddie is in the hospital after being hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday, TMZ reports.

According to the source, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle for a “hunting expedition” when it flipped over. Maddie was under water for “several minutes,” the site adds.

Somewhere in a duck blind 💛💚 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:34am PST

TMZ reports that her condition is “extremely serious” and that Spears wasn’t with her daughter at the time of the accident.

We wish Jamie Lynn a speedy recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with the Spears family.

