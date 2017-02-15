Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is All Smiles Celebrating Valentine’s Day After Terrifying Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ family is full of love this Valentine’s Day!

The family faced a harrowing ordeal last week when eight-year-old Maddie crashed while driving an ATV and ended up submerged in a pond. She has been released from the hospital and celebrated the special day with her family and friends.

Spears posted a photo of her daughter to Instagram, showing her looking happy and healthy.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” she captioned the photo. “Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn’t have the time to make any myself this year.”

“It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats,” Spears continued. “It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted ❤Happy Valentine’s Day❤.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.