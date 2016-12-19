James Franco Shares His Ideas For A Freaks And Geeks Comeback

A lot of TV shows have been getting the reboot treatment lately. Power Rangers is the first blockbuster of 2017, while Fuller House and Gilmore Girls have dominated Netflix over the last year. The ultra-successful shows of the past have been given second life in the age of childhood nostalgia, but what about those shows that never had a chance at their first life?

Freaks and Geeks is one of those shows that was cancelled for poor viewership, after just one season, but has become a cultural phenomenon since it was pulled from the air in 2000. The show came from the incredibly talented minds of Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters) and Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up) and launched the careers of several comedic juggernauts. James Franco, Seth Rogen, Lisa Cardellini, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, and John Francis Daley all blew up after their roles in Freaks and Geeks.

Ever since the show was cancelled, fans have been asking for Freaks and Geeks to get another shot. It may be hard, now that the stars are all incredibly busy, but James Franco definitely doesn’t want to rule it out.

During an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit, Franco and Bryan Cranston answered fan questions to promote their new movie, Why Him?, one fan asked Cranston about the possibility of a Malcolm In The Middle movie, and the actor followed his answer with a nod to Franco’s role in Freaks and Geeks.

Taking this as the golden opportunity it was, James Franco revealed what he’d like to see if a Freaks and Geeks movie or reboot was to ever happen.

Just like the American Pie crew did with American Reunion, a Freaks and Geeks 20-year high school reunion could be a great way to bring back all of the classic characters. It may not be something that’s in the works at the moment, but Franco wouldn’t be opposed if it was.

Would you like to see Freaks and Geeks return?

