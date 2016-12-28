James Corden’s First Carpool Karaoke Featuring George Michael

Shortly after debuting on American television with his hosting duties on The Late Late Show, James Corden became a viral sensation with his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, in which he drove around musicians and celebrities to belt their favorite songs while driving around Hollywood. Before he made his big move across the pond, Corden filmed a segment for Comic Relief featuring the familiar concept, and his guest on the segment was none other than George Michael.

Although clearly this sketch was scripted, it’s still pretty cool to see the concept in its infancy. Corden was a relatively well-known comedian in the UK, so when his Carpool Karaoke segment debuted on his American talk show, it came as a surprise to most viewers.

In addition to showing off he still had a remarkable voice, this sketch also gave us a chance to see how hilarious George Michael was, even if it meant having a little fun with some of the songs in his musical catalog.

Who was your favorite of Corden’s guests on Carpool Karaoke? Let us know and share in the comments!

[H/T YouTube/Good life]