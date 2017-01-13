James Corden Officially Joins Ocean’s Eight

It looks like the karaoke legend is heading back to the big screen, as James Corden has just landed a role in the upcoming Ocean’s spin-off, Ocean’s Eight.

The Late Late Show host will join an already stellar cast, working alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina.

Matt Damon will reprise his role from the previous Ocean’s film, and Homeland star Damian Lewis has been tapped to play the movie’s villain.

Deadline broke the news of the casting, and the report includes some details regarding the actor’s role. According to their statement:

“As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, Corden will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them.”

Corden hasn’t been very active in the film community since taking over his nighttime hosting duties, but he’s no stranger to starring alongside mega-stars in movies like this. The actor – a veteran of live theatre – had a leading role in the Disney Musical Into The Woods. There, Corden performed with the likes of Anna Kendrick, Emily Blunt, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp, and the one-and-only Meryl Streep.

The Ocean’s franchise was originally adapted from the 1960 original, which starred Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop, and Angie Dickinson. In the 2001 remake, George Clooney and Brad Pitt took the reigns and put a talented team together that spanned three films, with a cast that included Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reiner, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Julia Roberts, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The franchise has been dormant since 2007, and with such a talented potential cast, the odds are good that we’ll see another trilogy of films soon.

Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theaters on June 8, 2018.