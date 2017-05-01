Jaden Smith Reveals Bizarre Metal Mouthpiece

During a night out in New York with friends this weekend, Jaden Smith debuted one of his most bizarre fashion accessories: a new metal mouthpiece.

The 18-year-old actor was photographed leaving his hotel in the Big Apple while sporting a leather biker jacket, patched jeans, and a noticeably metallic smile. The Pursuit of Happyness star wore the grill, which covered both his top and bottom rows of teeth, along with two gold chains.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The son of Suicide Squad actor Will Smith is in NYC to attend the Met Gala on Monday evening, according to Daily Mail.

Jaden’s recent night out in New York City came as a small break from filming his next movie, Life In A Year, in Canada. Smith portrays the onscreen partner to supermodel Cara Delevnigne’s character. The storyline for the film revolves around a dying woman’s final year.

Photos from a steamy scene have surfaced on the Internet showing Jaden and Cara in a makeout session. Jaden plays a 17-year-old boy who sets out to give his terminal girlfriend’s a full and rich life in her last days.

Jaden Smith and 24-year-old Cara Delevingne seemed to be enjoying each other’s company on the set of the film as they were pictured hugging and laughing it up between takes.

The two actors have been pals for a long time as Cara is one of Will Smith’s former co-stars. In 2016’s Suicide Squad, Will Smith played “Deadshot” alongside Cara’s “Enchantress.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Jaden Smith has been acting since his younger days. His most notable film role was The Karate Kid, with his TV credits including All of Us and The Get Down.

When Jaden Smith isn’t showing off new grills and filming with Cara Delevigne, he has been busy starting a rock band with his pop star sister Willow Smith.

At the end of April, Jaden shared an audio clip of one of his new tunes. He shared the post on Twitter with the caption: “This Is A Clip From A Rock Band I’m Starting.”

This Is A Clip From A Rock Band I’m Starting pic.twitter.com/H143TVtcDf — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]