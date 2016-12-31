J.C. Penny Employee Puts Customer in a Headlock

A video capturing the attention of thousands on Facebook shows a girl being put in a headlock by a J.C. Penny employee.

According to NBC, the girl was with her family when they were told to leave by the suspect after telling them “they didn’t belong there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On their way out, the girl knocked over a display as retaliation and the man jumped at her and wrestled her into a headlock.

While many people shouted, “let her go” the family was bargaining with the man offering him money for the sign she knocked over.

When mall security finally arrives they took the girl away in handcuffs.

The mall refuses to respond saying they cannot speak about incidents that happen on premises.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.