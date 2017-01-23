Ivanka Trump’s Brother-In-Law Joshua Kushner Spotted in Crowd at Women’s March

This is one surprising protester!

Ivanka Trump‘s brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was seen at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, Us Weekly reports. However, Jared Kushner’s younger brother told marchers that he was only “observing.”

Washingtonian editor Jessica Sidman was able to snap a photo of Joshua, 31, standing in a crowd of protestors wearing pink hats and holding up signs. She shared the photo on Twitter, writing, “Oh hey, it’s Jared Kushner’s brother at the #WomansMarch.”

Another #WomensMarch marcher spotted Joshua Kushner, asked if he was Jared’s brother. He (reluctantly) admitted yes, said he was “observing” pic.twitter.com/2ppR0mWV6B — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 22, 2017

Joshua and his model girlfriend Karlie Kloss expressed their support for Hillary Clinton ahead of the November elections. His rep told Esquire last year that he is a lifelong Democrat and would not vote for his brother’s father-in-law, Donald Trump.

