Stephen King Shares First Reaction To ‘IT’ Remake

Stephen King‘s IT was a horror movie classic, so the upcoming remake from director Andrés Muschietti has been looked at with a ton of scrutiny by horror fans, Stephen King fans, and everyone else in between. In fact, this IT remake has been such an event that creepy clown encounters became a real-life thing last year!

However, at the end of all this good/bad buzz, real world phenomenon or clever viral marketing, and early reaction to Bill Skarsgårds turn as Pennywise the Clown, is one question: Will the IT remake be a good movie experience?

Now we’re getting our first real reaction to the new IT, and it comes from none other than Stephen King’s long-time assistant Marsha DeFilippo – the kind of person who might, say, be privy to a first look at the film, before Mr. King himself takes the journey. It makes (Hollywood) sense.

If we can all stop worrying as “Steve” himself says, then that is yet another good sign for this new version of IT. We know the first installment will be an R-rated look at a group of kids’ encounter with the being known as Pennywise – the success of that first movie will determine whether we get the second installment, which follows the characters in adult life, when Pennywise returns.

Check out the Instagram post (via HH) which has the first reaction report:

The cast of IT features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, Javier Botet as The Leper, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers, Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson as Victor Criss.

IT will hit theaters September 8th, 2017.

