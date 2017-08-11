New ‘IT’ Revelation Will Blow You Away, And Keep You Up All Night

A shocking new revelation has surfaced regarding the new IT movie, and it will terrify you down to your core. As the trailer for the upcoming horror film dropped weeks ago, fans of the Stephen King story have made a particularly disturbing coincidence about the arrival of the IT film.

The original version of IT was adapted into a miniseries back in 1990. The reboot, which is being directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama), is coming out this year.

Here’s where things get scary, in the story, Pennywise the creepy clown comes around every 27 years. The first film came out in 1990…it’s now 2017, which means it’s officially been 27 years!

This horrifying detail, which may not have been a coincidence, absolutely terrorized social media. Thousands of fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to making this realization.

The last IT movie came out in 1990. Pennywise comes out and terrorises Derry every 27 years. 1990 + 27 = 2017 pic.twitter.com/gO7PTDriUw — 🌙Lynsey (@lynzfrazer) April 10, 2017

The storyline revolves around a group of young kids in Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with their worst fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The cast of IT includes: Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV’s Hemlock Grove) as Pennywise the clown, Javier Botet (Mama, The Revenant) as The Leper, Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special) as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip) as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis (37) as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard (Netflix’s Stranger Things) as Richie Tozier, Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween) as Eddie Kaspbrak, Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0) as Mike Hanlon, Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Stanley Uris, Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) as Henry Bowers, Owen Teague (Bloodline) as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson (Fear Thy Neighbor) as Victor Criss.

The adapted screenplay was penned by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The producers on the film include Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

Were you shocked to learn of this new revelation about IT?

