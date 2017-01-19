New Teen Mom 2 Clip Implies Jenelle Has A Life-Changing Secret

In a newly released clip from next week’s Teen Mom 2, a producer confronts Jenelle Evans about a secret she might be keeping that would change the series, and Jenelle’s life, forever. Check out the clip below and see the producer’s intense line of questioning to Jenelle and her boyfriend.

Next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 is sure to be a memorable one, as it appears that Jenelle might be keeping secrets from the crew. In the clip above, a producer confronts her on all the clues that point towards her being pregnant, even if Jenelle does her best to keep her cool.

If you have internet access (which we assume you do, unless you get the print version of PopCultureNow), a quick Google search would reveal that Jenelle is indeed pregnant. In fact, the star is currently so pregnant that she is expecting her child in just a few weeks.

Even Jenelle’s boyfriend, David Eason, plays coy in the episode and, considering his behavior was a major factor in suspicions of pregnancy (and 50% responsible for the pregnancy), does his best to avoid the topic at hand.

We can only imagine why Jenelle wouldn’t want to reveal the life-changing news to the producers, who must have worked quite closely with the cast throughout filming. Is the baby not David’s and he doesn’t want to think about Jenelle’s possible infidelity? Is the baby not even human, and is the result of some sort of sacred ritual? Did Jenelle sign a contract with VH1 to make a series called “25-Year-Old Mom” and doesn’t want to be in breach of contract? The world may never know!

