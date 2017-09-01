Iron Man 3 Scribe Teases Avengers: Age of Ultron

During a new interview, between gushing about Joss Whedon’s ability to deal with a large group of characters and saying that he expects the existing Avengers to draw more focus than will newcomers to the franchise in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce assured fans that Whedon and company know what they’re doing as it pertains to Iron Man and that the film he wrote will fit in with Age of Ultron, even if it seemed fairly standalone.”We take his arc reactor out, but I think we also make a pretty definite statement that he is Iron Man,” Pearce told SciFi Now (via CBM). “And although Joss isn’t part of the process as such, he saw all the cuts of the movie, so I’ve got to assume he knows exactly what he wants to do with Tony in [The Avengers: Age of Ultron] and how we’ve left him is going to help that, not hinder it.”As someone who moved Tony Stark’s tech more toward semi-autonomous robots than ever before, Pearce is excited to see what comes from Ultron’s involvement in the sequel.”Obviously, Age of Ultron suggests that in Avengers 2 there will definitely be some level of, if not giant evil robots, then definitely a robotic or artificial intelligence entity. I may or may not have been excited about it for a year,” he said.Acknowledging the popular theory that Tony Stark may be the creator of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pearce cautioned fans against getting too attached to the idea, even if it seems like common sense based on what little w know.”There is a hell of a lot of rumors,” the writer said. “Ultron may be something that appears in Guardians of the Galaxy, or it might appear in the Thor universe. I’ve read a lot of stuff online, and I don’t think anyone has got close to the real plan yet.”