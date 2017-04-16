Ireland Baldwin Gives Full Booty Pic In Skimpy Thong Bikini On Instagram

Ireland Basinger Baldwin made her modeling debut about four years ago in a swimwear editorial for the New York Post.
And now the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is showing off her impeccable bikini bod to social media. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday to give her followers an eyeful as she flaunted her full booty in a skimpy thong bikini.
Ireland looked to be soaking up some sun and enjoying a day off as she hung around on the beach.
She faced away from the camera and took in the eye-popping image which left little to the imagination.
She kept the caption pretty simple and wrote, “finally” and added a small sun emoji. Check it out below:
The Grudge Match actress also showed off her numerous arm tattoos including a David Bowie one on her shoulder.
She lounged on a beach towel while soaking up the sun alongside a brunette female friend.
The actress is not one to hold back. Whether she is showing off her body or discussing her issues with her body. Earlier this month the actress took to IG and shared an honest post about her body image.
“Sometimes I get caught up in the opinions of others and I get really down on myself,” she began.
“I am pale white. I hardly tan. I have cellulite,” she admitted. “I’m not petite. I’m around 6 ft. I drop weight rather quickly but gain it by eating one bagel.”
“I’ve got inner thigh fat. And outer thigh. And just straight up thigh fat,” the beauty added.
And finished by saying, “It’s time to love yourself and take care of our bodies!!!”
so this is somewhat of a personal post… I feel like I should always be honest on here. Everyone that knows me knows I don’t pretend to be anybody on here. I’m sure a lot of you out there can relate to how I feel so I think I can be honest. Sometimes I get caught up in the opinions of others and I get really down on myself. I am pale white. I hardly tan. I have cellulite. I’m not petite. I’m around 6 ft. I drop weight rather quickly but gain it by eating one bagel. I’m a 36 D cup and I have a booty. I’ve got inner thigh fat. And outer thigh. And just straight up thigh fat. I’ve gone from a size 00 to a size 6 to a size whatever to not knowing to not eating to eating boxes of pizza to starving myself to being gym obsessed to eating my way out of a sprinkles cupcakes bakery to now. I’m happy. I’m mentally ready to work hard. It’s not even necessarily a matter of working out and eating clean, it’s also how I’ve thought recently. I’ve been cloudy, unfocused and losing energy. I need to reset my mind and body. I now take this harsh world with a grain of salt and accept myself for who I am. Sure I could work a little bit harder. We all can. Or maybe you need to learn to love yourself before you can do anything. I’m taking the next month to do a full mind, body and health reset cleanse. It’s not juicing, it’s not starvation, and it’s not about obsessing over each and every inch of my body. I’m happy to post my tips and tricks along my journey to reaching my healthiest self. I’m no fitness and health expert. Lord knows I love deep fried pizza and I shout super size me from the mountaintops, but I do know what I’ve done in the past to reach my goals and I want to share them with girls who are in my shoes. It’s time to love your self and take care of our bodies!!! ❤️
