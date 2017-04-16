Ireland Baldwin Gives Full Booty Pic In Skimpy Thong Bikini On Instagram

Ireland Basinger Baldwin made her modeling debut about four years ago in a swimwear editorial for the New York Post.

And now the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is showing off her impeccable bikini bod to social media. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday to give her followers an eyeful as she flaunted her full booty in a skimpy thong bikini.

Ireland looked to be soaking up some sun and enjoying a day off as she hung around on the beach.

She faced away from the camera and took in the eye-popping image which left little to the imagination.

She kept the caption pretty simple and wrote, “finally” and added a small sun emoji. Check it out below:

finally 🌞 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

The Grudge Match actress also showed off her numerous arm tattoos including a David Bowie one on her shoulder.

She lounged on a beach towel while soaking up the sun alongside a brunette female friend.

The actress is not one to hold back. Whether she is showing off her body or discussing her issues with her body. Earlier this month the actress took to IG and shared an honest post about her body image.

“Sometimes I get caught up in the opinions of others and I get really down on myself,” she began.

“I am pale white. I hardly tan. I have cellulite,” she admitted. “I’m not petite. I’m around 6 ft. I drop weight rather quickly but gain it by eating one bagel.”

“I’ve got inner thigh fat. And outer thigh. And just straight up thigh fat,” the beauty added.

And finished by saying, “It’s time to love yourself and take care of our bodies!!!”

