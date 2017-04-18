Ireland Baldwin Suffers Bikini Malfunction For All To See

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter fo Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, went for a beach romp with one of her close friends, and things got a bit messy.

always stealing my thunder ⚡️ A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

The 21-year-old model was spotted at a beach wearing a tiny black bikini, while her friend wore a multi-colored swimsuit that rivaled Baldwin’s revealing choice.

The two had a day full of sunbathing, which was chronicled all over Baldwin’s Instagram page. However, one shot that wasn’t featured was a paparazzi shot posted by the Daily Mail which shows the model suffering from a wardrobe malfunction.

In the censored shot, Baldwin is seen leaving the beach with her right breast slightly shifted out of the bikini.

Elsewhere on the beach, the two posted pic after pic of their coastal escapades.

The duo took to Baldwin’s Instagram story to post several revealing shots, which you can watch below.

Ireland’s father Alec, who’s been revered for his Saturday Night Live impersonation of President Trump, recently discussed his relationship with Ireland. Unfortunately, he revealed past scars between the two have damaged the relationship.

You can follow Ireland Baldwin on Instagram at irelandbasingerbaldwin.

