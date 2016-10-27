Iowa Man Pays Off Every Student’s Overdue Lunch Fee At Former School

Jerry Fenton is officially the coolest kid in school.

Fenton, now an adult, committed a beautiful act of kindness by walking into his old elementary school and paying off every single student’s overdue lunch fees. By cutting a $700 check, Fenton made sure no child at Grimes Elementary School in Burlington, Iowa, would go hungry for the rest of the year.

Fenton admitted the act of kindness was partially to make him feel good, but also served as a catalyst to encourage others to something good as well.

“To make me feel proud today, I went to Burlington school Administration Office and paid the overdue student lunch accounts for the whole school for this year,” Fenton posted to Facebook. “I myself positively affected 89 students today. I gave them extra money in the account so that every kid at Grimes Elementary school won’t be hungry the rest of this school year. Now it’s your turn to do something good for your fellow man.”

The school was happy to receive Fenton’s donation and happily thanked him.

“Thank you so much Mr. Fenton. Our hears (and stomachs) are full,” the school said.

