Insidious: Chapter 4 Story Details Revealed

James Wan and Leigh Whannell’s Insidious has been one of the more successful horror franchises to come along in 21st century, and will continue next year with Insidious: Chapter 4.

We knew that the franchise was trying out a new director with Adam Robitel (Taking of Deborah Logan) and would be written by Whannell (who directed the prequel installment, Insidious: Chapter 3). Today we finally have another update, which lets us know exactly what kind of story Insidious: Chapter 4 will tell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bloody Disgusting has a story (by way of Daily Dead) in which franchise star Lin Shaye (who plays psychic medium Elise Rainier) reveals the story details of Insidious: Chapter 4.

According to Shaye, Chapter 4 will follow in the footsteps of Chapter 3 and tell a prequel story focused on Elise. Chapter 3 followed the story of how a younger Elise came to meet Insidious 1 & 2‘s ghost hunter team, Tucker (Angus Sampson), and Specs (Leigh Whannell); Chapter 4, on the other hand, will pick up right after Chapter 3, and follow how Elise, Tucker and Specs formed their team.

The main thrust of the story will be the trio investigating the mysterious demonic entity (the one from the original Insidious) that is haunting Elise. According to Shaye, “It’s a fantastic story… You meet my family, my mother, my father—we go back to my hometown, which is in New Mexico. And so that’s where this takes place and her quest to find the bad guy that’s been haunting her… And it’s scary on levels they’re not going to expect.”

Insidious: Chapter 4 is set for release on October 20, 2017.